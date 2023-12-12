Iraq News Now

Iraqi Chamber of Commerce explores Collaboration with UK

2023-12-12 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A delegation from the Federation of Iraqi of Chambers of Commerce (FICC), led by Abdulrazzaq Al-Zuhairi, held a meeting with the Iraqi Ambassador to London, Mohammed Jafar Al-Sadr, at the Iraqi Embassy in London. The meeting, attended by Deputy Head of the State Council Dr. Abdul Latif Naif, Dr. Najib Shakir Mahmoud, […]

