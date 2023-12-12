WesternZagros Resources joins APIKUR

2023-12-12 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. WesternZagros Resources has joined the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR), becoming its seventh member. According to a statement from APIKUR: WesternZagros is a privately held American owned company with offices in Calgary, Canada, and in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. It has invested over $1 […]

