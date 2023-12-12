Azerbaijan to Share SME Experience with Iraq

2023-12-12 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Iraqi Industries, fostering collaboration in the provision of services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The agreement was formalized during the 3rd session of the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific, […]

