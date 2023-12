2023-12-12 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. At the COP28 conference in Dubai, Iraq will reportedly not agree to a phasedown or phaseout of fossil fuels, while it has already begun with steps to reduce emissions. An adviser to Iraq's oil ministry told S&P Global Commodity Insights at COP28 in Dubai that Iraq will agree to phase down emissions, […]

