SMC head discloses elections' security plan details to Shafaq News

2023-12-12 09:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Brigadier Tahsin Al-Khafaji, head of the Security Media Cell, summarized on Tuesday the security plan for the upcoming mid-week elections of provincial and district councils.

He emphasized the participation of all security agencies in this plan, supported by the Army Aviation and the Iraqi Air Force to ensure necessary protection for voters and polling centers across the country.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Khafaji stated that the prepared plan relies on the participation of military forces and all security apparatuses, and highlighted the essential involvement of the Army Aviation and Air Force in this plan through the transport of the "memory stick" containing election results, while also conducting significant surveys to support the security units.

Al-Khafaji mentioned three types: the first composed of facility protection forces, the second constituted by the Federal Police, and the third exclusively formed by the army.

He alerted that reserve forces for these cordons are stationed in specific areas and points, noting that the plan involves the transportation of journalists, reporters, and non-resident visitors.

Additionally, no curfews or travel bans, and even airports and land border crossings will remain open, as per Al-Khafaji.