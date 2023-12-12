Al-Amiri demands Baghdad to end the presence of the International Coalition in Iraq

2023-12-12 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Head of Nabni (we built) Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, reiterated on Tuesday his demand for the Iraqi government to end the presence of the international coalition against ISIS led by the United States in the country.

During the electoral rally of the alliance in Wasit province, Al-Amiri stated, "The Popular Mobilization Forces are the support for the security apparatuses, maintaining Iraq's unity and sovereignty”, he added,"the Iraqi army, along with the Popular Mobilization Forces and federal police, are capable of defending Iraq."