Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2023-12-12 11:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The dollar surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The dollar's rates increased at the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock markets, reaching 157,350 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. This was compared to yesterday's rate of 157,250 Iraqi dinars for the same amount, Shafaq News agency’s correspondent reported.

He indicated that selling prices in currency exchange stores in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with a selling price of 158,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 156,250 dinars for 100 dollars.