Experts foil bombing attempt at Baiji train station

2023-12-12 12:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported on Tuesday the thwarting of an attempt to detonate two locally made explosive devices at Baiji train station in Saladin province.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that explosive experts successfully handled two homemade explosive devices at Baiji train station, located near the Baghdad-Baiji railway track.