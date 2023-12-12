Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Experts foil bombing attempt at Baiji train station

Experts foil bombing attempt at Baiji train station

Experts foil bombing attempt at Baiji train station
Experts foil bombing attempt at Baiji train station
2023-12-12 12:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported on Tuesday the thwarting of an attempt to detonate two locally made explosive devices at Baiji train station in Saladin province.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that explosive experts successfully handled two homemade explosive devices at Baiji train station, located near the Baghdad-Baiji railway track.

According to the statement, the situation was managed in accordance with standard procedures.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links