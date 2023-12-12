Around 200,000 travelers flew with Iraqi airways domestically and internationally in one month
2023-12-12 13:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The General Administration of Iraqi Airways announced on Tuesday the total number of passengers transported aboard its fleet during last month.
According to the company's statistics, the total number of passengers reached 194,055 distributed across 1,349 direct flights that operated from all local airports in Iraq to various domestic and international destinations served by the national carrier.
The General Manager of the company, Manaf Abdul-Munim Ajel, highlighted in a statement the potential for an increase in both the number of passengers and flights in the upcoming period.