Al-Sudani tasks Planning Ministry with preparing recommendations to control demand on electricity

2023-12-12 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on Tuesday, instructed the formulation of plans and recommendations to control the escalating demand for electrical energy in the country.

This directive came during a meeting chaired by Al-Sudani specifically convened to review plans for developing the electricity sector. The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Planning, Electricity, and Industry, along with several officials and advisors, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of the Ministry of Electricity during the recent peak demand season. He emphasized the need to integrate all national expertise to address challenges that lead to delays in modernizing the electricity sector. He stressed that controlling demand and rationalizing consumption is better than focusing on increasing production.

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of fostering idea exchange among energy-related ministries. He highlighted the initiation of collaborative efforts and urged addressing wasted energy by extracting it from operating units. Additionally, he underscored the significance of incorporating thermal insulation in residential complexes and buildings to enhance the overall state of this vital sector.