Iraqi Parliament sets Wednesday to elect new speaker

2023-12-12 16:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A document issued by the media department of the Iraqi Parliament on Monday said that the parliament has set next Wednesday for holding a session to elect a new Speaker of the Parliament. The Federal Supreme Court in Iraq decided in mid-November to end the term of the Speaker of the Iraqi […]

