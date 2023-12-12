CF deputy: no political agreement on Al-Halboosi's successor

2023-12-12 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A representative of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that the political blocs have not reached an agreement on selecting a successor for the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

Last November, the Federal Supreme Court terminated the membership of Mohamad Al-Halboosi based on a lawsuit accusing him of forgery filed by Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi.

Al-Dulaimi claimed that Al-Halbousi forged the date of a resignation request, aiming to expel him from Parliament.

CF Deputy Mohamad Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The differences between the political forces will postpone the Speaker's election session until further notice."

He pointed out that the bloc concerned with nominating the successor (Taqadum) presented six candidates, and it is likely that more candidates will be nominated in Wednesday's session."

Al-Baldawi stated that the candidates for the Parliament Speaker position are Salem Al-Issawi, Shaalan Al-Karim, Abdul Karim Abtan, and Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

Yesterday, the Taqadum Party, headed by the outser Al-Halboosi, suggested boycotting the election parliamentary session.

The leader of the party, Muhammad Al-Alawi, said in an interview with our Agency, "We have not yet decided whether or not to participate in Wednesday's session, and this depends on the results of the expected dialogues."

Al-Alawi stressed that this position belongs to the Taqadum and will "remain our share."

In response to the Federal Supreme Court's decision, ministers and representatives of the "Taqadum" Party have announced their resignation.

The party issued a statement declaring its commitment to political agreements and the basis on which the current government was formed. However, the Federal Court's decision, which the party views as a "blatant constitutional violation and clear political targeting," prompted actions such as boycotting the sessions of the State Administration Coalition (a broad coalition that includes parties from all major ethnic and sectarian groups in Iraq that participate in the government.), resignation of party representatives in the federal government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim, Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal Al-Najm, and Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani.