2023-12-12 19:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The 12th Arab Energy Conference took place in Doha, Qatar, and was attended by ministers of energy and oil from the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), including Iraq’s Minister of Oil and Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs, Hayan Abdul Ghani. Abdul Ghani, who is in charge of the session […]

The post Iraq participates in the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Qatar appeared first on Iraqi News.