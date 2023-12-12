Iraq News Now

China’s Sungrow is leading Iraq’s green energy development
2023-12-12 19:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Sungrow, a Chinese renewable energy manufacturer, is pushing the growth of Iraq’s green energy industry, taking a cautious step toward fulfilling the country’s untapped solar landscape potential. Acting Chief Operating Officer of Sungrow MENA region Lei Wu stressed the need of implementing cutting-edge technology to address Iraq’s chronic energy deficit and eventually […]

