Counter-Terrorism Service arrests 4 terrorists in Nineveh, Sulaymaniyah

2023-12-12 22:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Tuesday that the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested four terrorists in the governorates of Nineveh and Sulaymaniyah. The ISMC mentioned in a statement that counter-terrorism personnel carried out a security operation to arrest two terrorists in Nineveh governorate, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. The statement […]

