Within an hour, the Iraqi Resistance attacks U.S. bases in Syria

2023-12-12 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted two U.S. bases in Syria.

The group said in two separate statements that their fighters responded to the crimes committed by the enemy (Israel) against the people of Gaza by targeting the American occupation" bases in the Al-Omar and Conoco gas fields in Syria with missiles.

According to the statement, the missiles hit the targets precisely.

The near-daily attacks against the US-led Coalition in Iraq and Syria commenced in solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas' attack on October 7 and the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, where more than 18,000 Palestinians were killed.

More than 50 attacks on US-led Coalition bases in Syria have been reported since October 19 on the Al-Omar oil field base, the Al-Shaddadi base, the Conoco gas field base, the Kharab Al-Jir base, Al-Tanf base, the Tel Baidar base, the American base in Roubarba, and Qasrak.

In Iraq, the majority of the attacks have targeted the Ain al-Asad military base in Al-Anbar, and the Harir airbase near Erbil.

It is noteworthy that currently, the U.S. maintains 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.