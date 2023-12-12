Iraq's Parliament fails to hold a session to elect a new Speaker

2023-12-12 23:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's House of Representatives postponed the session to elect a new Parliament Speaker until further notice.

The Parliament's media department explained the decision was due to members' engagement in provincial council elections and numerous blocs' representatives' absence.

Last November, the Federal Supreme Court terminated the membership of Mohamad Al-Halboosi based on a lawsuit accusing him of forgery filed by Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi.

Al-Dulaimi claimed that Al-Halbousi forged the date of a resignation request, aiming to expel him from Parliament.

CF Deputy Mohamad Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The differences between the political forces will postpone the Speaker's election session until further notice."

He pointed out that the bloc concerned with nominating the successor (Taqadum) presented six candidates, and it is likely that more candidates will be nominated in Wednesday's session."

Al-Baldawi stated that the candidates for the Parliament Speaker position are Salem Al-Issawi, Shaalan Al-Karim, Abdul Karim Abtan, and Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

Yesterday, the Taqadum Party, headed by the Al-Halboosi, suggested boycotting the election parliamentary session.

The leader of the party, Muhammad Al-Alawi, said in an interview with our Agency, "We have not yet decided whether or not to participate in Wednesday's session, and this depends on the results of the expected dialogues."

Al-Alawi stressed that this position belongs to the Taqadum and will "remain our share."