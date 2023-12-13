Iraq News Now

Arab, foreign countries seek partnerships with Iraq Development Fund

2023-12-13 00:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The CEO of the Iraq Development Fund, Muhammad Al-Najjar, confirmed on Monday that negotiations are taking place with several Arab and foreign countries expressing their desire to go into partnerships with the Iraq Development Fund.   Al-Najjar told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that negotiations are ongoing with countries such as Saudi […]

