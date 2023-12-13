UN Special Rep. for Iraq attends election day simulation

2023-12-13 04:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) of Iraq hosted a simulation of election day procedures on Tuesday, attended by Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). The simulation included a comprehensive demonstration of all electronic devices that will be used […]

