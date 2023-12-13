2023-12-13 04:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq plans to establish 44 new pharmaceutical factories across the country. Hamoudi Al-Lami, an advisor to the Prime Minister, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 25 of the factories will be in Baghdad, while the remaining facilities are spread across different provinces, including Kirkuk, Erbil, Basra, Karbala, and six in […]

The post Iraq to establish 44 New Pharmaceutical Factories first appeared on Iraq Business News.