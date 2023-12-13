2023-12-13 04:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Judge Haider Hanoun, the head of Iraq's Integrity Commission, has met with an American delegation to explore the possibility of a memorandum of understanding between Iraq's Asset Recovery Fund and the US Treasury. The meeting, held at the US Treasury headquarters, aimed to address Iraq's need for assistance in determining the fate […]

The post Iraq Seeks US Assistance in Tracing Funds from Pre-2003 first appeared on Iraq Business News.