IDC Completes Directional Oil Well for Basra Oil Company

2023-12-13 04:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has accomplished the drilling of the directional oil well MJ-159 in collaboration with Halliburton, as part of the project to drill 42 oil wells in the Majnoon Oilfield for Basra Oil Company (BOC). Mr. Muhannad Maki Tarash, the Director of the First Operations Department at the company, […]

