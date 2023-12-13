Washington welcomes Iraq's condemnation of attacks on US-led Coalition

2023-12-13 08:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken praised Iraq for condemning the attacks on the Amercian interests in the country.

The U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on X, "Sec. Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani and welcomed Iraq's strong condemnation of recent acts of terrorism against U.S. personnel and the commitment to hold perpetrators accountable and to protect our personnel in Iraq and Syria."

Yesterday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted two U.S. bases in Syria.

The group said in two separate statements that their fighters responded to the crimes committed by the enemy (Israel) against the people of Gaza by targeting the American occupation" bases in the Al-Omar and Conoco gas fields in Syria with missiles.

The near-daily attacks against the US-led Coalition in Iraq and Syria commenced in solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas' attack on October 7 and the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, where more than 18,000 Palestinians were killed.

In Iraq, the majority of the attacks have targeted the Ain al-Asad military base in Al-Anbar and the Harir airbase near Erbil.

On many occasions, the Iraqi authorities condemned the attacks, pledging to protect the diplomatic missions, but the targeting has escalated. The last hit the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in the center of Baghdad.

Despite the frequent attacks, no casualties were reported.