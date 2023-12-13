Iraqi diplomat appointed UN Yemen mission deputy chief

2023-12-13 10:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has appointed Iraqi diplomat Sarhad Fattah as deputy chief of the UN Special Envoy's office to Yemen, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahhaf said in a statement that Fattah's appointment comes "in light of his over 18 years of experience in political and diplomatic activity and multilateral work at the national and international levels. In 2019, he served as the Iraqi Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York."

Fattah is a career diplomat who has held a number of senior positions in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry. He is fluent in Arabic, English, and French.