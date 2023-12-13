Iraqi PM praises economic ties with Turkey as strategic

2023-12-13 12:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday praised Iraq's decision to develop its economic ties with Turkey a "sovereign and strategic decision".

The remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the Turkish company Triaki Agro, in the presence of the director-general of the Iraq Development Fund, Mohammed al-Najjar, and the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Ali Riza Guney.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, al-Sudani congratulated the company on signing a contract with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to establish the first-of-its-kind agricultural processing complex in Iraq at Umm Qasr port.

The Turkish delegation, according to the statement, expressed interest in taking in other projects in the agricultural sector, modern irrigation technologies, and clean energy.

Al-Sudani reiterated the government's support for these investment initiatives, highlighting their importance in boosting food security, creating local jobs, and investing in water resources and modern technology. He also pledged to remove all obstacles to investors and invited other Turkish companies to enter the Iraqi investment market.