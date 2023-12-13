Oil prices rise in Iraq, stabilize globally

2023-12-13 13:45:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi pil prices rose on Wednesday, bucking the trend of global oil prices, which settled finally after a sharp decline on Tuesday.

The price of the Basra light crude oil rose by 33 cents to $73.62 per barrel, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil rose by 13 cents to $76.17 per barrel.