Iraq, UAE to finance trade exchange in UAE dirham
2023-12-13 15:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) revealed on Wednesday that Iraq and the UAE agreed to finance trade exchange and imports in UAE dirham. Financial transactions between the two countries will be carried out by five Iraqi banks, allowing them to establish relationships with reputable international banks, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) […]

