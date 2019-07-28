Home › Baghdad Post › 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' starts strong with $40M, 'Lion King' remains on top

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Disney's "The Lion King" might still ruleeverything the light touches, but Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time inHollywood" certainly held its own this weekend at the domestic box office.In a win for original content, Tarantino's R-rated ode toHollywood's golden age opened with $40 million from 3,659 North Americantheaters, a career best for the filmmaker. The movie also scored an opening dayrecord for Tarantino, amassing $16.8 million on Friday."Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" came in secondplace behind "The Lion King," which collected another $75.5 million,down roughly 60% from its inaugural outing. Jon Favreau's remake of theanimated classic has generated $350 million at the domestic box office, makingit the fourth-biggest release of the year after 10 days in theaters. Overseas,"The Lion King" has earned $612 million for a worldwide bounty of$963 million."The Lion King" continues to strengthen Disney'sreign over the domestic box office. The studio now owns the five-highestgrossing movies of the year with "Avengers: Endgame" ($856 million),"Captain Marvel" ($426 million), "Toy Story 4" ($395million), "The Lion King" ($350 million) and "Aladdin"($345 million).Heading into the weekend, Sony tempered expectations for"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," estimating a $30 million start giventhe mid-summer debut for a film that isn't based on existing IP or part of afranchise. The movie has the benefit of positive reviews -- and the rare chanceto see Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt share the big screen -- but it will needto rely on word of mouth to continue drawing crowds throughout popcorn season.It received a B CinemaScore from audiences, compared to the A- score for hismost recent hits, 2009's "Inglourious Basterds" and 2012's "DjangoUnchained.""Inglorious Basterds," which also starred Pitt anddebuted during summer, launched with $38 million and ended its box office runwith $120 million in North America and $321 million worldwide. "DjangoUnchained," Tarantino's biggest box office success to date, bowed with $30million over the holidays, and went on to earn $425 million globally."Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" -- Tarantino'sninth feature and the first made without the help of disgraced producer HarveyWeinstein -- cost $90 million to produce, making it one of his most expensivefilms. The movie follows DiCaprio and Pitt as an aging actor and his longtimestunt double who are struggling to find their place in show biz. At the sametime, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), the up-and-coming actress married todirector Roman Polanski, moves next door. The drama, which pays tribute to thegolden age of Hollywood, is set in the late 1960s against the backdrop of theManson family murders.Since "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was the onlynewcomer to movie theater marquees, holdovers rounded out box office charts.Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" landed at No. 3, adding $12.2million. After four weeks in theaters, the superhero adventure has made amighty $344 million. It has now passed the domestic totals of 2017's"Spider-Man: Homecoming" ($334 million) and Sam Raimi's"Spider-Man 3" ($336 million).In fourth place, Disney's "Toy Story 4" generated$10 million in its sixth outing, boosting North American revenues to $395million. The animated family film brought in $19 million this weekend at theinternational box office, taking ticket sales to $522 million overseas and $918million worldwide. Paramount's gator thriller "Crawl" placed fifthwith $4 million for a domestic tally of $31 million.Prior to this weekend, the domestic box office was down over7% from last year. Now, ticket sales are behind 6.5%, according to ComScore.That figure could continue to shrink when "Fast & Furious"spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" hits theaters next weekend.