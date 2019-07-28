'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' starts strong with $40M, 'Lion King' remains on top

2019/07/28 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Disney's "The Lion King" might still rule
everything the light touches, but Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in
Hollywood" certainly held its own this weekend at the domestic box office.In a win for original content, Tarantino's R-rated ode to
Hollywood's golden age opened with $40 million from 3,659 North American
theaters, a career best for the filmmaker. The movie also scored an opening day
record for Tarantino, amassing $16.8 million on Friday."Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" came in second
place behind "The Lion King," which collected another $75.5 million,
down roughly 60% from its inaugural outing. Jon Favreau's remake of the
animated classic has generated $350 million at the domestic box office, making
it the fourth-biggest release of the year after 10 days in theaters. Overseas,
"The Lion King" has earned $612 million for a worldwide bounty of
$963 million."The Lion King" continues to strengthen Disney's
reign over the domestic box office. The studio now owns the five-highest
grossing movies of the year with "Avengers: Endgame" ($856 million),
"Captain Marvel" ($426 million), "Toy Story 4" ($395
million), "The Lion King" ($350 million) and "Aladdin"
($345 million).Heading into the weekend, Sony tempered expectations for
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," estimating a $30 million start given
the mid-summer debut for a film that isn't based on existing IP or part of a
franchise. The movie has the benefit of positive reviews -- and the rare chance
to see Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt share the big screen -- but it will need
to rely on word of mouth to continue drawing crowds throughout popcorn season.
It received a B CinemaScore from audiences, compared to the A- score for his
most recent hits, 2009's "Inglourious Basterds" and 2012's "Django
Unchained.""Inglorious Basterds," which also starred Pitt and
debuted during summer, launched with $38 million and ended its box office run
with $120 million in North America and $321 million worldwide. "Django
Unchained," Tarantino's biggest box office success to date, bowed with $30
million over the holidays, and went on to earn $425 million globally."Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" -- Tarantino's
ninth feature and the first made without the help of disgraced producer Harvey
Weinstein -- cost $90 million to produce, making it one of his most expensive
films. The movie follows DiCaprio and Pitt as an aging actor and his longtime
stunt double who are struggling to find their place in show biz. At the same
time, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), the up-and-coming actress married to
director Roman Polanski, moves next door. The drama, which pays tribute to the
golden age of Hollywood, is set in the late 1960s against the backdrop of the
Manson family murders.Since "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was the only
newcomer to movie theater marquees, holdovers rounded out box office charts.
Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" landed at No. 3, adding $12.2
million. After four weeks in theaters, the superhero adventure has made a
mighty $344 million. It has now passed the domestic totals of 2017's
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" ($334 million) and Sam Raimi's
"Spider-Man 3" ($336 million).In fourth place, Disney's "Toy Story 4" generated
$10 million in its sixth outing, boosting North American revenues to $395
million. The animated family film brought in $19 million this weekend at the
international box office, taking ticket sales to $522 million overseas and $918
million worldwide. Paramount's gator thriller "Crawl" placed fifth
with $4 million for a domestic tally of $31 million.Prior to this weekend, the domestic box office was down over
7% from last year. Now, ticket sales are behind 6.5%, according to ComScore.
That figure could continue to shrink when "Fast & Furious"
spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" hits theaters next weekend.
