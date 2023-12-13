Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM calls on Turkish firms to invest in Iraq

2023-12-13 17:30:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, called on Turkish companies to invest in the Iraqi market. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with a delegation from the Turkish company Tiryaki Agro, in the presence of the CEO of the Iraq Development Fund, Muhammad Al-Najjar, and the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, […]

