Minnie Mouse voice actress dies aged 75

2019/07/28 | 19:50
INA – SOURCES
Russi Taylor, the voice of Disney's Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years, has died aged 75.
Since 1986, Taylor provided voice-overs for animated TV series, films and theme parks featuring Mickey Mouse's high-pitched and giggly partner Minnie.
She also played characters in The Simpsons, including Bart's dorky classmate Martin.
Mirroring the character she played, Taylor married Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey until his death in 2009.
