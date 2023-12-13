2023-12-13 20:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Tuesday that security forces can pursue the perpetrators of attacks on diplomatic missions. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a phone call with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, where they reviewed several topics, including the bilateral ties between Iraq and the United […]

The post Baghdad confirms ability to pursue perpetrators of attacks on diplomatic missions appeared first on Iraqi News.