Al-Halboosi meets the Kuwaiti Minister of Defense

2019/07/28 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi and his accompanying delegation, met on Sunday with the First Deputy of Kuwaiti Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad to discuss bilateral relations in all fields.
During the meeting, the Parliament Speaker affirmed the aspiration of Iraq to establish strategic projects between the two countries and to be realized on the ground, pointing out that such large projects will form a base for the employment of workers and the elimination of unemployment.
AL-Halboosi expressed Iraq's keenness to stabilize the region, reduce tension and avoid conflicts in it, stressing that the stability of the region reflected on the development of the economic process and integration between neighbouring Arab and regional countries.
For his part, Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad stressed Kuwait's keenness to stabilize Iraq because it is part of the region and Kuwait's stability and the relations between his country and Iraq are not as a neighbouring country but rather as a brotherhood and a common history, pointing out that the trust between the two people will push the two countries toward an integrative relationship in all fields.
