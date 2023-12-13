Iraq aims to benefit from the Brazilian experience in combating corruption

2023-12-13 21:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The head of Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission, Haider Hanoun, highlighted the Brazilian experience in combating corruption and the successful role of amending anti-corruption laws.

In a statement, the Commission mentioned that Hanoun and the Brazilian Prosecutor General discussed effective mechanisms and technologies to combat corruption, aiming to curb this menace within institutions, culminating in a preliminary agreement to draft a memorandum of understanding between both parties.

Hanoun emphasized Iraq's need to benefit from successful experiences in anti-corruption efforts, lauding the Brazilian experience, particularly in holding senior officials accountable.

He emphasized Iraq's necessity to undertake a similar experience to recover public funds misappropriated by high-ranking officials at the expense of public resources.

Hanoun further detailed that the Brazilian experience stands as a leading example in combating corruption, through employing various mechanisms, including the modification of legal frameworks, enabling relevant bodies to undermine corruption.

He urged for similar amendments in Iraq's anti-corruption laws, granting extensive powers to oversight bodies, expressing hope for a memorandum of understanding with Brazil's Office of the Comptroller General.

Brazil's Prosecutor General commended the Iraqi government's measures in combating corruption, making it a priority within its governance agenda, and welcomed the prospect of signing a memorandum of understanding with Iraq's Integrity Commission.