Iraqi delegation leaves conference as Israel’s representative speaks

2023-12-13 22:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi delegation participating in the 10th session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, held in Atlanta, the United States, withdrew on Wednesday as Israel’s representative delivered his speech. The Federal Commission of Integrity (COI) mentioned in a statement that Haider Hanoun, the head of […]

