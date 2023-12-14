GKP Trades Lower following Update

2023-12-14 00:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) were trading down around 5 percent on Wednesday afternoon following an update from the company. It said that local market demand remains difficult to predict, and while discussions are ongoing, there is still no official timeline for the reopening of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP). Full statement […]

