Iraq’s Central Bank to set up e-payment national company

2023-12-14 01:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) issued a decision on Wednesday approving setting up what will be called the National Company for Electronic Payment Systems. The CBI mentioned in a statement that the new company signifies an important milestone in the country’s financial system, according to the state news agency. The new […]

