IDC Completes Oil Well at East Baghdad Field

2023-12-14 04:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well EBS-64 as part of the contract with the Chinese company Zhenhua, aiming to drill 27 oil wells at the East Baghdad field. The operation, conducted in collaboration with China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), a division of the China National […]

