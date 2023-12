2023-12-14 09:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Despite the global rise in oil prices, the rates for Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oil fell on Thursday.

Basra Heavy crude oil prices dropped by $4.07 to reach $69.55, while Basra Intermediate crude oil prices also decreased by $4.07, reaching $72.10.