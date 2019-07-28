Iraq and Russia discuss Scientific and Cultural Exchange

2019/07/28 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research – MOHESR Qusay al-Suhail and the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov discussed Scientific and Cultural Exchange.
“MOHESR is working on enhancing the relations with the international popular universities one of which is the Russian,” said al-Suhail.
Both have also discussed the updates regarding the Iraqi students in Russia, developing the the programs of scholarships, equivalence of diplomas, admitting grades and scientific titles as well as making joint research centres.
Noting that MOHESR is to open a centre for teaching Arabic where Russia students and researchers can get good use out of it.
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research – MOHESR Qusay al-Suhail and the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov discussed Scientific and Cultural Exchange.
“MOHESR is working on enhancing the relations with the international popular universities one of which is the Russian,” said al-Suhail.
Both have also discussed the updates regarding the Iraqi students in Russia, developing the the programs of scholarships, equivalence of diplomas, admitting grades and scientific titles as well as making joint research centres.
Noting that MOHESR is to open a centre for teaching Arabic where Russia students and researchers can get good use out of it.