Basra Security Forces dismantle drug network, seize 12kg of methamphetamine

2023-12-14 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Thursday the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network by the National Security elements in Basra governorate, seizing 12 kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to a statement from the Cell, "The National Security apparatus continues to pursue drug traffickers. This time, based on accurate intelligence and field monitoring, they dismantled an international network of 10 individuals in Basra."

"The prime suspect in the network was involved in smuggling drugs from outside the borders into Basra, while the others distributed them across other governorates and exported some abroad. They were caught with 12 kilograms of methamphetamine," the statement explained.

Further details revealed, "During the investigation, they confessed to planning to smuggle a large quantity of drugs using large transport vehicles soon, but our forces were vigilant. They have been referred with the seized items to the competent judicial authorities to face justice per the law."