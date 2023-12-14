Asayish seized around 400Kg of drugs in 2023

2023-12-14 14:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A commander of the Internal Security Agency (Asayish) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq said that nearly 400 kilograms of narcotics were seized in 187 operations in 2023.

During a press conference held today, Brigadier Peshtiwan Bahauddin, the Director of the Investigation Directorate within the Asayish, stated that since the beginning of 2023, the agency had executed 187 operations, leading to the arrest of 331 criminal suspects.