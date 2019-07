2019/07/28 | 21:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Trade Bank of Iraq said on Sunday it had provided a 1 trillion dinar ($843.1 million) loan to the state-run Grain Board of Iraq.The loan will help farmers clear their dues and payments, in line with a government directive, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 1,186.1000 Iraqi dinars)