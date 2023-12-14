2023-12-14 14:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq’s parliament postponed until further notice its planned vote for a new speaker on Wednesday, local media reported, with MPs focused on local elections. The previous speaker, influential Sunni politician Mohamed Al-Halbousi, was dismissed last month after accusations of forgery in an arcane dispute with another member of parliament. Official news agency INA […]

The post Iraq’s parliament delays speaker election appeared first on Iraqi News.