Iraq's top court bans porn websites

2023-12-14 15:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court on Thursday issued a state directive mandating a nationwide blocking of all pornographic websites. pending further deliberation on the mentioned case.

A statement released by the Supreme Federal Court said the decision is grounded in the provisions of Article (39) of the Internal Regulations of the Supreme Federal Court, Law No. (1) of 2022.

The court ruling compels the Minister of Communications, in conjunction with the head of the Media and Communications Authority, to enforce the cessation and blocking of all pornographic sites throughout the country.