2023-12-14 15:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, is supporting Sama Al-Manar and Manar FZCO, subsidiaries of Türkiye-based Tiryaki Agro, in developing a new state-of-the-art agro-industrial complex in Iraq's Umm Qasr Port, including a soybean crushing plant and warehouses, which will help bolster food security, create jobs, and diversify the country's economy […]

The post $112m for Turkish Agri Complex at Umm Qasr Port first appeared on Iraq Business News.