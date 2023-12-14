Iraqi, Saudi Firms sign $44m Cement Partnership

2023-12-14 15:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani commended the signing of a partnership agreement between the private Iraqi company Al-Diyar Al-Iraqia and the Saudi Northern Region Cement Company, marking the first collaboration between the private sectors of Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the field of cement. The event took place during the reception of […]

