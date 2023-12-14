Iraq establishes National Company for Electronic Payment Systems

2023-12-14 15:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has decided to establish the "National Company for Electronic Payment Systems in Iraq," marking a qualitative development in the country's financial infrastructure. The new company will be responsible for efficiently developing, operating, and managing national electronic payment and settlement systems, introducing new elements to enhance the […]

