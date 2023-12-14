Tender for $20m Construction Contract in Muthanna

2023-12-14 15:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Commission of Integrity has announced a tender for the construction of an Investigations Department building in the government complex at Al-Muthanna Airport. The estimated cost of the project is over 26 billion Iraqi dinars (approx. $20 million). Click here for more details (Arabic). (Source: Commission of Integrity)

