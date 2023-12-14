Crescent Petroleum prepares a $1 billion investment in Iraq

2023-12-14 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Crescent Petroleum plans to invest up to $1 billion in Iraq as part of a deal it struck with the Iraqi government in early 2023. According to the CEO of Crescent Petroleum, Majid Jafar, the investments are in concession areas in the northeastern governorate of Diayla and the southern oil metropolis of […]

