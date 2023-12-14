Iraqi government closes another displacement camp in Sulaymaniyah

2023-12-14 17:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday announced the evacuation of the Arabt refugee camp in Sulaymaniyah, the second camp to be closed in the region since the 2014 displacement.

The KRG's Ministry of Migration and Displacement said that the move comes per the directives of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to end the displacement file in Iraq.

"It is also part of the national plan to return displaced people and integrate them back into society," the ministry said in a statement.

The camp housed 170 displaced people from the Saladin. They were all repatriated to their hometowns on Thursday.

Iraq's minister of migration, Evan Faiq Jabro, thanked the local government in Sulaymaniyah for its cooperation and urged the local governments in Erbil and Duhok to follow suit.